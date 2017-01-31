Pakistan mega leather show sees tremendous success

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Leather Industry gratefully appreciated Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan for acceding to the demands of leather industry of Pakistan. In his Inaugural speech on the occasion of Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2017, Federal Minister for Commerce Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan announced to allow 75% cost sharing by government on expensive international lab testing on leathers for various chemicals to ascertain various compliance standards set by EU and different customers.

The biggest of all international leather fairs in Pakistan, the Pakistan Mega Leather Show concluded on last Sunday. More than 150 companies participated in the show to exhibit their products. The show provided a panoramic view of exportable quality of finished leather, leather footwear, leather garments, gloves and leather goods.

PMLS-2017 received full participation from European Union that successfully organized presence of Italian and French Delegation during the exhibition days.

Presenting in on-going status of affairs of leather industry Mr. Anjum Zafar Chairman Pakistan Tanners’ Association in his welcome address, attributed the decline in leather export as a consequence of rising cost of doing business which is highest in the south Asian region. He warned off that the recently announced export package may go astray if Commerce Ministry could not resist against adding of clause which states that rebate will be paid by State Bank of Pakistan subject to the release of funds by Ministry of Finance. This clause is not acceptable to industry as it may jeopardize the whole incentive package. Mr. Anjum Zafar Chairman PTA expressed his strong concerns over the controversial clause to be avoided. There is already huge pendency of various refunds to the tune of millions of rupees in FBR and industry is striving cash liquidity problem. Industry cannot take any further cash crunch on nonpayment from Ministry of Finance on this newly announced package and payments should be credited immediately on realization of proceeds in bank without asking for release of funds from this Ministry and provision should be made for this.

Chairman PTA Anjum Zafar, in his speech also explained other hurdles in the export that has already contributed 25% decline in leather exports whereas regional competitor countries India and Bangladesh has gone up by 67% and 309% respectively, during the last three years.

Zafar made the Minister to realize the pain for the industry where the government’s own department IOCO (Input Output Coefficient Organization) approved and recommended meager refund of duty drawback for chemical consumed for the duties paid on leather of 1.78% and 3.08% on finished leather goat/sheep and Cow/buffalo after three years of hard working and various surveys and calculations but FBR ironically and unilaterally even taxed 20% by slashing down their own IOCO recommended rates which is totally unfair to the industry. This matter was taken up and the honorable minister promised his support to take up the case with FBR for revision of SRO as per IOCO recommendations dated 29-May-2015.

Federal Minister also vowed his full support for the demand of leather industry for waiving 4% customs duty on import of hides and skins on the analogy of allowed waiver of duties for textile industry on imported cotton. Mr. Anjum Zafar emphasized that the requested waiver on customs duty is a dire need of industry due to fast depleting livestock due to excessive slaughtering for meat export from the country and the figures of available livestock has gone below to the levels of year 2006 which is very alarming and future of leather industry is at stake if this matter is not addressed by raising livestock farming and breeding on urgent basis as it will take years to raise livestock.

Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir also gave his final assurance for Leather Export Promotion Council to be activated within the next 15 days.

Matter of pending huge rebate claims especially in Lahore and Multan was taken as FBR is not releasing funds to these collectorate on pretext that they are not generating enough revenues for the government. The fact is that All exporting and manufacturing units of leather in Punjab are making imports of chemical and machinery and spares through Karachi ports hence contribute a significant amount in revenue as all taxes and duties are paid but this is accounted for in Karachi customs revenue This criteria not understandable as FBR as both Karachi and Lahore are units of one federation and exporters can import from one unit and export from other unit as most air shipments of leather are going from Lahore but all sea imports of chemicals are made from Karachi according to convenience. Pendency up to two years of huge duty drawback claims is not being paid to exporters of Lahore unit causing cash liquidity crunch and decline in exports to due unrealistic policies of FBR. Minister assured his advocacy and support on the highlighted issue.

Khurram Dastgir also assured the industry to take up matter with FBR to stop unnecessary harassment by FBR tax officers to exporters who are paying final tax liability of 1% on exports and hence exporters cannot focus on marketing and remained in the fix of attending unnecessary tax notices, audits and hearings.