Pakistan, Maldives ink MoU on tourism promotion

Observer Report

Pakistan and Maldives have inked a Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism cooperation. Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan signed the Memorandum of Understanding from Pakistan side.

According to the contents of the agreement, both the countries will develop a long-lasting relation in the field of Tourism for encouragement of face to face interaction. The government of Maldives shall provide internship opportunities for the youth of Pakistan, who have completed their studies in the field of tourism and hospitality.

In addition, Maldivian state owned and private television channels will telecast tourism documentaries to introduce Pakistan as tourist friendly destination among Maldivian general public. Information on investment opportunities in tourism sector of Pakistan will be disseminated to Maldivian potential investors. For the purpose, National Tourism Organizations and Embassies of both the countries will be actively involved.

The MoU was signed during the 3-day visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Maldives on invitation of President of Maldives Abdullah Yamin Abdul Qayyum where he was the chief guest of 52nd Independence day celebrations. Prime Minister is taking keen interest in tourism promotion and signing of this MoU is one of his initiative to promote and develop tourism in the country.

Pakistan established diplomatic relations with Maldives on July 26, 1966, which have now further strengthening day by day. Being Muslim Countries and SAARC Member States, both the countries closely coordinate with each other at regional and international forums on issues of mutual importance. Tourism is largest industry of Maldives with a total contribution of 28 percent to GDP as well as 60 percent to foreign exchange earnings.