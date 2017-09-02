Pakistan, Malaysia enjoy 60-year-old relations: Mujtabar

Malaysia’s 60th Independence Day celebrated

City Reporter

The sixtieth Independence Day of Malaysia was celebrated. Malaysian High Commissioner Dato Dr. Hasrul Sani Mujtabar and his spouse, Counselor Syed Nauzer IDID, First Secretary Mohd Syawal Bin Aris, Second Secretary Iskamdar Bin Harman, and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Malaysian High Commissioner said “The Malaysia’s 60th Independence Day and its 60-year-old relations with Pakistan are a coincident.” He said that currently, the majority of foreigners in Malaysia are Pakistanis working in almost all sectors.

He said the celebration of Malaysia’s Independence Day by a corporate organization, Safa Gold Mall, has set a new era in relations between Pakistan and his country. He said that they used to celebrate the Independence Day in collaboration with government organizations in the past.

This is good omen for Pak-Malaysia relations to improve further, he added.

Meanwhile, Safa Mall General Manager Mohsin Masood said that they were pleased to have Malaysian esteemed guests at the ceremony. He said that any two countries in the world first develop their bilateral relations through exchanging people delegations, turning them into good and services ties.