Pakistan lose three matches to Egypt in Squash Series

Islamabad

Pakistan went 3-0 down in the Squash Series against Egypt played here at Mushaf Complex on Saturday.

As many as three matches were played on the first day of the series. In the first match Egypt’s Zahed Mohamed beat Pakistan’s Waqar Mehboob by 11/9, 11/9, 11/8 while Egypt’s Omar Mossad beat Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz in the second match of the day by 11/8, 11/7, 12/10.

In the third and last match Egypt’s Mazen Hesham beat Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman by 11/6, 9/11, 11/9, 11/7. Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada who was the chief guest at the occasion awarded trophies to the winners.

In a bid to revive international squash events in Pakistan, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been putting tremendous efforts for the promotion of the game in the country. Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President, PSF, Former Squash Legend Qamar Zaman and others were also present on the occasion. —APP