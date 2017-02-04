Pakistan lead Iran 2-0 as Aqeel, Aisam have easy wins

Asia Oceania Group II Davis Cup tie

Islamabad

Pakistan team had a perfect start to their Asia Oceania Group II Davis Cup tie against Iran, with Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul Haq giving the home side a 2-0 lead on day one here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel delighted the Islamabad crowd, delivering a 3-0 (7-6, 6-4, 6-2) win over Iranian Shahin Khaledan. Pakistan top-ranked player, Aisam, had a straightforward win over Anoosha Shahgholi in the afternoon’s rubber. Aisam made quick work of Anoosha, winning 3-0 (6-1, 6-2, 6-2).

Speaking after the Davis Cup tie matches, Aqeel said Pakistan is hosting Davis Cup tie after a lapse of 12 years, and it feels great to play in front of our home crowd. “Davis Cup is undoubtedly one of the biggest events of tennis and I am honored to play it in my own country,” he said adding playing at home provides you with an edge and certainly I gave it my best shot.

Aisam said playing in front of home crowd brings the best out of a player. “I had always portrayed a soft image of Pakistan in the whole world wherever I had played,” he said.

“Pakistan is a sports loving nation and Davis Cup is the biggest event in a way that 135 countries play it.” Aisam said he had never lost a home tie before in partnership with Aqeel. “We have beaten the best at home and I am confident that the trend will continue in the remaining matches of the Davis Cup tie,” Aisam said.

Pakistan captain Rasheed Malik and other players were also present on the occasion.—APP