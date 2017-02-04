Pakistan lead Iran 2-0 as Aqeel, Aisam have easy wins

By Webmaster -
0
1

Asia Oceania Group II Davis Cup tie

Islamabad

Pakistan team had a perfect start to their Asia Oceania Group II Davis Cup tie against Iran, with Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul Haq giving the home side a 2-0 lead on day one here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.
Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel delighted the Islamabad crowd, delivering a 3-0 (7-6, 6-4, 6-2) win over Iranian Shahin Khaledan. Pakistan top-ranked player, Aisam, had a straightforward win over Anoosha Shahgholi in the afternoon’s rubber. Aisam made quick work of Anoosha, winning 3-0 (6-1, 6-2, 6-2).
Speaking after the Davis Cup tie matches, Aqeel said Pakistan is hosting Davis Cup tie after a lapse of 12 years, and it feels great to play in front of our home crowd. “Davis Cup is undoubtedly one of the biggest events of tennis and I am honored to play it in my own country,” he said adding playing at home provides you with an edge and certainly I gave it my best shot.
Aisam said playing in front of home crowd brings the best out of a player. “I had always portrayed a soft image of Pakistan in the whole world wherever I had played,” he said.
“Pakistan is a sports loving nation and Davis Cup is the biggest event in a way that 135 countries play it.” Aisam said he had never lost a home tie before in partnership with Aqeel. “We have beaten the best at home and I am confident that the trend will continue in the remaining matches of the Davis Cup tie,” Aisam said.
Pakistan captain Rasheed Malik and other players were also present on the occasion.—APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR