Pakistan lacking in creativity

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad

It was a pity that Pakistan was ranked at 119 out 128 countries in 2016, according to the report of the Global Innovation Index. The main reason why Pakistan ranked among least countries. First, Pakistan is facing low percentage of the GDP and second, Pakistan has low standards of science education in educational institutions. Students are being loaded with their courses books despite being provided the narrative of the creative writing and thinking. Large numbers of students even do not have an idea what creative writing is.

Reading habit among students is not encouraged in any level. Moreover, Pakistan needs an overall transformation in educational system and it should begin from the school level where the students were taught about how to build an opinion and argument in a creative way rather being forced to memorized volumes of books. This would be the only way we can expect to excel in innovation and creativity among students.