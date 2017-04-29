Pakistan, Italy sign clean water MoU for KP

Islamabad

Pakistan and Italy have signed an agreement on Wash projects for provision of clean and quality drinking water for southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under RAHA through Pakistan Italian Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA).

The agreement was signed by Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Lt. Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Italian Ambassador in Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Under the RAHA Program, the drinking water needs of the hosting community and afghan refugees residing in southern districts of KP would be met. It was proposed that 8 solarized water supply schemes were presented as unitary project aiming at improving water use efficiency and quality drinking water in southern districts of KP including Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Bannu and Tank through Government Line departments. The total cost of projects is Rs 150.341 Million.

The minister appreciated the initiative taken by the Italian government and said such projects would greatly benefit the residents of the southern districts of KP, as there were considerable number of Afghan refugees residing in those areas.

But since these districts could not get the necessary funding. Also the availability of clean drinking water was a major issue in those areas and the Italian government initiative would be very helpful in improving the conditions of the host communities. The Italian Ambassador lauded the efforts of Pakistan in hosting the huge number of Afghan refugees and pledged to further extended the cooperation in other areas also.

Under the Framework of the One UN in Pakistan, goal of Refugee Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) is to benefit the communities and to support host communities and Afghan refugees through humanitarian projects in targeted districts throughout Pakistan resulting in social cohesion and harmony between the said communities.—APP