Pakistan is playing a key role in UN’s peacekeeping missions: Neil Buhne

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Neil Buhne has said that Pakistan is playing a key role in UN’s peacekeeping missions across the globe.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan Neil Buhne said that Pakistan has more than seven thousand troops in peace keeping missions right now in Congo. He said Pakistani troops have gone into the middle of the conflicts across the globe to help protect civilians. Neil Buhne Pakistan is the most affected by terrorism and it is most important to keep assisting Pakistan to enabling the victims and their children live a decent life. He said massive rehabilitation process is required to resettle the displaced people of FATA. Neil Buhne said the United Nations is deeply concerned over killing of innocent civilians on the Line of Control.

He said the UN has offered to send a fact finding mission on both sides of the LoC to look into the matter. Head of Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also said Heli Uusikyla urged the international community to keep helping Pakistan in rehabilitation of internally displaced persons of FATA.

She said foreign aid is also required to provide health and education facilities to the people of tribal areas. She said humanitarian aid workers should be spared and not be targeted in conflict zones.

