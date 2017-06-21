Pakistan, Iran to sign free trade pact: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said Pakistan and Iran will soon sign the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as the two countries have reached consensus in this regard.

In an interview, he said, “Under the first major step towards FTA, central banks of Iran and Pakistan signed an agreement few months ago and all the required notifications have been done.”

He said, “The negotiations are underway to immediately open letters of credit at Pakistani banks for trade with Iran.”

Khurram Dastgir said, “Our bilateral trade has exceeded one billion dollars and this will grow even further in future.”

Originally Published By NNI