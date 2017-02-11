Pakistan, Iran destined to achieve together new heights of progress

38th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran and National Day

Ashraf Ansari

Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost hosted a glittering reception here to mark the 38th anniversary of the Glorious Victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and the National Day.

A large number of guests graced the function. They included Iranian citizens living in Pakistan, diplomats of various countries and prominent people from various segments of Pakistani society. Mr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Commerce Minister was the chief guest on the occasion who joined the Iranian ambassador in cutting the ceremonial cake with depiction of the national flags of Pakistan and Iran. National anthems of the two countries were played to loud applause of the participants.

The chief guest and the Iranian envoy in their short speeches highlighted historical, cultural, religious and geographical ties binding Pakistan and Iran. They said, there are vast possibilities of boosting cooperation between the two countries in various fields especially those relating to economy and trade.

The Iranian ambassador pointed to the significance of common cultural heritage of the two countries and the role the Persian language played in promoting the Muslim culture of South Asia.

In the world emerging political and strategic scenario, Pakistan and Iran can play a very important role in promoting peace and economic development in the region. The Pakistan Iran gas pipeline project when complete will mark a new era of economic development in Pakistan. This project will greatly enhance relations between the two countries. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a monumental undertaking which holds historic opportunity for regional development and Iran can also get benefit from this project. There is vast scope of cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in the field of education, agriculture and tourism. Pakistan appreciates Iran’s contribution to development in Balochistan as Tehran is providing electricity to that region. The Gwadar (Pakistan) and Chabahar (Iran) ports are emerging as sister ports and there should be no fear of any rivalry on this account. The strategic location of the two countries place them in an enviable position to play leading role in the affairs of the region and even beyond.