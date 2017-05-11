Pakistan-Iran Border Commission formed

Kabul needs to take action against TTP, JUA: Sartaj

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Commenting on the current situation prevailing at borders with Iran and Afghanistan, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Wednesday said both the countries are not enemies but friendly countries.

He was talking to the media persons and addressing a seminar on Afghanistan here. About relations with Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has been stressing upon Afghan government to take action against TTP and Jamaatul Ahrar sanctuaries as these terrrorist outfits have been crossing through the porous border and launching terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

The adviser said Pakistan has always made sincere efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He stressed that political solution can only pave the way for durable peace in the neighboring country. He said peace in Afghanistan is vital for peace and security of Pakistan. The adviser said meaningful engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan is of key importance for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

In recent weeks, exchange of visits has gained momentum. He said it is important that these visits and interactions are streamlined under the rubric of bilateral cooperation mechanism agreed upon between the two sides in March for cooperation in diplomatic, military and intelligence fields with political oversight.

Referring to Pakistan’s assistance to Afghanistan, the adviser said Pakistan has undertaken development projects in Afghanistan worth 500 million dollars.

3000 scholarships have also been availed by the Afghan students for education in Pakistan’s colleges and universities. He a new border management commission has been constituted by Pakistan and Iran in order to address border related issues. The commission will comprise four members from each side and it will hold the first meeting this month.

He pointed out there is not only the issue of extremist elements on Pak-Iran border but also of illegal smuggling and others. He said our aim is to further strengthen border mechanisms in such a manner that no security vaccum is created.

When asked about changes of any meeting between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India at the upcoming SCO summit, the adviser said it is early to say anything. He said Pakistan could consider the meeting if interest was shown from the other side.

He, however, said the SCO summit is an important occasion as Pakistan will become permanent member of the organization. He was confident that the development will help Pakistan further strengthen its relations with the Central Asian states, Russia and China. The adviser said Pak Afghan border at Chaman has partially been opened. He said in the first phase, sick Afghan nationals are being allowed to go back.

Welcoming the scholars from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, the United States and Pakistan to International Conference on ‘Achieving Peace in Afghanistan: Challenges and Prospects’ Brig. (R) Sohail Tirmizi, Acting President of the IPRI said that converting Afghanistan into a Western styled democracy has failed because sustainable peace in the country is not possible without a political settlement.

‘This requires that all those who are supposed to be at the negotiating table are there. Bringing parties in conflict to the negotiating table is not just Pakistan’s responsibility. It is a difficult undertaking and will require patience and continued effort,’ he said.

Mr Sayed Mahdi Munadi, Head of Research, Centre for Strategic Studies, Kabul, discussed three important aspects of the Afghan Unity Government in terms of security, governance and economic management.

He discussed the various projects underway in Afghanistan and said that among all the important projects, TAPI is one of most important projects, followed by CASA 1000 and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan- Pakistan 500-KV which seeks to export year round power to both Afghanistan and Pakistan and is commissioned for completion by 2018.

He was optimistic about the Belt and Road initiatives since the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would facilitate connection between Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and expand cultural and economic cooperation. ‘These economic projects are crucial because they are changing the narrative from ‘economy for security’ to the narrative of ‘security for the economy’. ‘It is a mistake to put emphasis just on security for security’.

Addressing the conference, organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute in collaboration with the Hanns Seidel Foundation, Maj. Gen. (R) Ijaz Hussain Awan, HI (M), former High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, was of the view that the Pak-Afghan border is described as the most volatile area because of the presence of terrorist safe havens and lax governmental control.

He said various forms of illegal activities such as smuggling of weapons, narcotics, vehicles, timber and electronic goods are routine matters between this border, he said.

The Major General stressed that border management is an important issue for both countries as previously people living near border areas entered without any legal documents. ‘Given its successful military operations in the border areas, Pakistan can ill-afford an open border with Afghanistan anymore’, he cautioned.

He said that while the United Nations has been deliberately kept out of the Afghan region, it needs to be included at the negotiating table if a peaceful settlement of Afghanistan is to be achieved. He shared that when borders between two countries are contested, military management is the answer but in case of Pakistan and Afghanistan, the situation is unique with a mix of both traditional tribal management as well as the Frontier Corps management.