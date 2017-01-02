Pakistan inflation eases to 3.7pc in December

Islamabad

Pakistan’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.7 per cent in December from 3.81 per cent in November, the Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. It decreased by 0.7% in December 2016 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.6% in December 2015., the Bureau of statistics said.

Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 5.2% on (YoY) basis in December 2016 as compared to increase of 5.3% in the previous month and 4.1% in December 2015. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.1% in December 2016 as compared to increase of 0.2% in previous month and an increase of 0.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2015.

Average inflation for the July-December period stood at 3.88 per cent, compared with the same period last year. The steepest rise in year-on-year prices was seen in the prices of gram flour, pulse gram and besan. The steepest drop in year-on-year prices was in the price of onions, tomatoes and chicken.—Agencies