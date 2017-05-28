Pakistan, India tension can be devastating for S. Asia: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the escalating tension between India and Pakistan can lead to a devastating situation for entire South Asia.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that he was deeply concerned about the flare between India and Pakistan as no one was in favour of a war between the two nuclear powers.

The PHC Chairman while referring to the Kashmir situation, especially the student protests, said, “We are more serious and desirous to maintain peace. However, it is pertinent to identify the culprits that are creating disturbance in educational institutions.” Wrong policies, arbitrary measures and unjustified use of force against students are the root causes of present mayhem, he said, adding that the students came on roads when these institutions were raided by Indian forces.

Syed Ali Gilani held Congress party responsible for the present grim situation of occupied Kashmir. He said, “It was the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru who made commitments with the people of Kashmir. These pledges are yet to be fulfilled despite the passing of several decades.”

He said that peace in Kashmir and cordial relations between Pakistan and India would remain a distant dream until the commitment with the Kashmiri people was fulfilled and the Kashmir dispute was resolved as per their aspirations.—KMS