Pakistan, India to share info on heavy rains, floods

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Indus waters commissioners of India and Pakistan have agreed to share information regarding potential risks of heavy rains and floods.

Indus Waters Commissioner Mirza Asif Baig said a special cell had been established following approval by his Indian counterpart to provide advanced flood information for Monsoon, complying to an arrangement between the two sides last year.

According to the agreement, India will provide information on Sutlej at Rupar, Hanke, Ferozepur, Ravi and Madhopur belows.

Information on releases from Bhakra reservoir on Sutlej, Pong reservoir on Beas and Thein reservoir on Ravi will also be supplied to Pakistan daily.

The information would relate to Chenab at Akhnoor for 75,000 Cusecs and above; Jammu Tawi at Jammu for 20,000 Cusecs and above, and Ravi below Madhopur for 30,000 Cusecs and above.

Baig said his office would supply estimated levels and empty capacities of the reservoirs on the eastern rivers.

Flood flow reports will also be broadcast by Jammu radio stations at 9am, 2:30pm and 10:40pm PST.