Pakistan, India meeting for water talks next month

Zahid Chaudhrey

Islamabad

Displaying goodwill and cooperation in the latest round of talks on a water dispute, Pakistan and India have agreed to meet again next month, Spokesperson Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria said. The World Bank hosted two-day talks and the next round will also be held at the World bank’s headquarters at Washington. He said that “The secretary-level discussions between India and Pakistan on the technical issues of the Indus Waters Treaty took place this week in a spirit of goodwill and cooperation,” he said. This is also confirmed in a press brief issued after the talks. “The parties have agreed to continue discussions and reconvene in Septem­ber in Washington.” The bank also released a brief description of the dispute and of its efforts to resolve it, along with a short background of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), signed in 1960. India and Pakistan disagree about the construction of the Kishenganga (330MW) and Ratle (850MW) hydroelectric power plants being built by India. The bank clarified that it was not financing the disputed projects. India and Pakistan disagree over whether the technical design features of the two hydroelectric plants contravene the treaty. The plants are being built on a tributary of the Jhelum and the Chenab rivers. The spokesperson while giving briefing also said that “Pakistan reiterated that a stable Afghanistan was in its best interest as it desired long-lasting bilateral relationship with the neighboring country and supported all efforts for restoring peace there. Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria condemned the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, saying Pakistan was deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives.The deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, among the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional issues was discussed during the talks with a United States delegation led by acting Under Secretary of State and Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) Alice Wells, which called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, he said. The US delegation was on a bilateral visit to Pakistan. Replying to a question, he said the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was also discussed with the US acting secretary of state. He said that said human rights situation in the IoK had been worsening with every passing day due to ever increasing atrocities by the Indian forces with impunity. He said over 110, mostly young boys and some over 70 years of age, were injured as Indian forces used excessive brute force, bullets, pellets and teargas shells on defenceless Kashmiris during peaceful protests in occupied Kashmir. He stated Pakistan strongly condemns Indian brutal killing and use of brute force against peaceful Kashmiri protesters in IoK,”. International community, particularly the United Nations (UN), must take necessary action to address the issue of Kashmir, including the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders under black Law Public Safety Act, who along with people of Kashmir had been denied offering Juma (Friday) prayers for 5th consecutive Friday, he said. He said the stubborn attitude of incumbent Indian government had also affected the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which was responsible for the development and mutual cooperation of between the regional countries. Replying to another question, he said Pakistan had suffered a lot due to terrorism and had been playing a significant role in the war against terrorism. “India needs to introspect its policies in Kashmir and in regional relations instead of accusing Pakistan of something they are unable to provide evidence for,” he said.

