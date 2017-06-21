Pakistan-India have to keep the door open for possibilities, says Abdul Basit

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s outgoing High Commissioner to India says the two countries need to continue engagement on terror and other issues While reiterating Pakistan’s position that talks and preconditions cannot go together, he is optimistic they will resume in the near future. As he ends his stint, he talks about the need for a structured initiative on the ‘front channel’. He also calls for keeping the door open to all possibilities.

In an interview with The Hindu newspaper, Abdul Basit referred to defeating India in Champions Trophy said the two countries should play cricket and other sports too. “If we put off all sporting ties until we solve our problems, that wouldn’t be wise. These events do help create a better environment and we need that “ he said.

Answering a question, Abdul Basit said Pakistan was very hopeful because our PM took a very bold decision to travel to India in May 2014 at the inauguration of Prime Minister Modi but after that the process got stuck.

Notwithstanding all the problems, the two countries were able to agree on a framework to restart talks in December 2015 and on the comprehensive bilateral dialogue, which was our biggest achievement in the last three years.

“In diplomacy, you cannot simply lock the door and throw the key away. You have to keep the door open for possibilities. I am hopeful that Pakistan and India will talk to each other, but whether it happens now or two years down the road, I do not know” the seasoned diplomatsaid.

Asked about his contacts with the APHC leadership, he said Pakistan’s position is that the Hurriyat represents the political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that’s why these talks our necessary.

He said we in Pakistan strongly feel that talks and preconditions do not go together. India has a different position. Now terrorism is also a big issue for us, and in Pakistan, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav’s conviction has proven our concerns. We aren’t shying away from issues like terrorism. But even when you look at the Mumbai or Pathankot attacks, if you want to conduct a proper trial, the two countries would need to cooperate with each other. And this cooperation cannot take place in a void or a vacuum. Without talking, how can you realistically expect these issues to come to a close? I feel that now that we have a framework under which to resume talks, it is just a matter of time.

Test of the interview:

Q: Are you quite confident that the framework agreed to when Sushma Swaraj travelled to Pakistan in December 2015 would be taken forward if and when talks resume, as so much has changed since then?

Answer: The issues remain the same. No matter how much you fiddle with this framework, you will end up coming to the same issues. Obviously we don’t expect overnight results, but our engagement must not be interrupted. Only then can we move beyond this environment of accusations.

Q: Ms. Swaraj said a few days ago that there were three conditions for talks: that issues must be resolved through dialogue, dialogue must be bilateral and terror and talks can’t go simultaneously. What is your objectionto those?

Answer: As I said, talks and preconditions can’t go together. We have no qualms about solving our problems bilaterally, and we have been trying to do that.

Q: It seems as if Pakistan is constantly looking for a third party. A few days ago, the Russian government had to deny the Pakistani contention that President Vladimir Putin had offered to mediate…

Answer: Well, we have not seen much progress in the 40-plus years since the Shimla agreement (1972) on bilateral talks, on the core dispute. If there is no movement on the bilateral front, you cannot expect Pakistan not to even discuss that with the rest of the world… Jammu and Kashmir is central to Pakistan-India relations, and we feel that is the root cause of all our problems.

Q: Pakistan hasn’t had much success on the international front either…

Answer: Well the UN Security Council did in its resolution 1172 of June 1998 state that Pakistan [and India] should resolve their bilateral disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir. So the international community is aware of the problem. In a recent interview to The Hindu too, the Saudi Ambassador here showed an interest in facilitating dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Q: In October 2016, Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz said that there was “no hope for a breakthrough” with India under Prime Minister Modi. Is your assessment that at least until Pakistan’s elections in 2018 or India’s in 2019, there will be no movement?

Answer: This is the impression we get, that there is no hope for a breakthrough at present. But that is not what we hope will happen. We do not see any move on the part of New Delhi to reach out for a structured dialogue with us.

Q: Do you agree that the discourse, especially since the Pathankot attack, has changed ties irrevocably in 2016?

For example, India crossed the LoC and spoke openly of surgical strikes, the PM spoke of Balochistan in his Independence Day speech, the government said it was prepared to review the Indus Water Treaty. India decided to go to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Jadhav case. These actions are radically different from those of the past.

Answer: But issues remain the same. These are offshoots of the same problems we have been grappling with. You mentioned that India brought up Balochistan; we raised (India’s support to) Balochistan in 2009 at Sharm el-Sheikh.

In our view, the surgical strikes never took place, and it was Delhi’s decision to take the Jadhav issue to an international court, let’s see what happens. All these new issues that you mention only complicate the path to addressing the root causes: terrorism, Kashmir, Siachin, Sir Creek and others.

Q: Let’s speak of terrorism then. The Pakistan Interior Ministry has now said in court that Hafiz Saeed is a threat to peace and security within Pakistan, and has been involved in terrorism. Given that your federal officials are now saying what India has held for years, why is it still so difficult to take real action, not some house arrest type of detention, against him?

Answer: No individual in Pakistan is above the law. It is not the first time he has been put under house arrest, the law will move against him. At the end of the day it is for the courts to decide.

Q: The SAARC process is currently being held up by India’s concerns on terror. Is Pakistan hopeful of being able to host the summit this year, and if necessary would you consider moving the venue to another country?

Answer: I haven’t seen any move to hold the SAARC summit yet. This hasn’t happened for the first time, and SAARC has been held up before. We wouldn’t like the process to suffer, as all the countries in South Asia have invested a lot in it. There is no proposal under consideration to move the venue, and Pakistan will host the 19th SAARC summit, whenever that happens.

Q: In the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, is there any rethink or hope for a review in Pakistan, given the lapses pointed out by India on consular access and on the mercy petitions?

Answer: There is a process that is ongoing, and if Jadhav’s appeal were rejected [by the court], that would be the time for the Army chief or the President to reconsider the sentence against him. He has been tried, he has been convicted, and he has the right to appeal. If that is rejected, then he has the right to submit an application for clemency to the Army chief, and if he denies it, then to the President. So there is room for a rethink there.

Q: Is there a back channel in place on this issue or on the larger relationship?

Answer: No there is no back channel between our two countries. We must first think of a formal structured dialogue and then we can think of a back channel.

Q: Is the four-step formula for Kashmir — which includes aking borders irrelevant by allowing cross-Kashmir movement — still acceptable to Pakistan?

Answer: As far as Islamabad is concerned, no solution is acceptable unless it is acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Any other solution will fall apart very quickly.

Q: In these three years, what was the highest point of your tenure and the lowest?

A: Well the highest was our decision to resume the dialogue and agree on a framework for the comprehensive ilateral dialogue in December 2015. As far as the lowest point, I don’t yet know. Even after the Pathankot attack, we were able to maintain relations for a few months.

