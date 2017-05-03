Pakistan, India DGMOs make hotline contact

Islamabad desires peace at LOC; Misadventure to be befittingly responded, cautions New Delhi

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Director Generals Military Operations of Pakistan and India established hotline contact on Tuesday with Pakistan rejecting the baseless and unfounded Indian allegations of mutilation of the bodies of Indian army by the Pakistan Army”.

The Pak DGMO asked his Indian counterpart to provide actionable evidence related to the incident and urged the Indian army to look inwards to probe the incident.

Pakistan’s DGMO reiterated that neither had a ceasefire violation occurred in the specified sector, nor had Pakistani troops crossed the LoC.

The Pakistani DGMO also highlighted that Pakistan Army was a professional force and upheld the highest standards of conduct.

“Allegations of mutilation are an Indian attempt to divert the attention of the world from the situation within the valley,” the Pak DGMO told his Indian counterpart.”

“We are fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquility along the LoC. However, any misadventure shall be appropriately responded at a place and time of own choosing,” the Pak DGMO cautioned his Indian counterpart.

Local commanders of the Pakistani and Indian armies made hotline contact on Monday night in the Rawalakot-Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in the wake of Indian allegations that Pakistani troops had killed and mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army’s media affairs wing, the Pakistani local commander had told his Indian counterpart that there had been no ceasefire violation or crossing of the LoC by Pakistani troops from the Pakistan side of the border, so the mutilation of the bodies of Indian soldiers was not possible.

“Indian authorities were (also) told that there is unnecessary media hype following the allegations, and that Pakistan remains fully committed to maintain[ing] peace and tranquillity along the LoC and expects the same from the [Indian] side,” the ISPR statement added.

ISPR said the Pakistani commander expressed hope that prudence would be exercised across the divide and no steps would be taken that may affect peace along the LoC and lead to a worsening of the environment.