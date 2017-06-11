Pakistan to improve oceans health: Maleeha

UN Ocean Conference ends

Islamabad

The first-ever UN Ocean Conference has ended with a global agreement to “act decisively and urgently” to implement long-term and robust strategies to reverse the decline of the world’s oceans, suffering pollution, acidification, over- and illegal-fishing and a general lack of high seas governance.

The bar has been raised on global consciousness and awareness of the problem in the oceans, the President of the UN General Assembly, Peter Thomson, told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York late Friday.

Pakistan has told the United Nations Ocean Conference that it would play an active role in the efforts to reverse the decline of world’s oceans health resulting from decades of ‘irresponsible human activity.’

‘We remain committed to working closely with the international community to improve the health of our oceans,’ Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said hours before the first-ever summit conference wrapped up in New York, says a message received here.

Emphasizing that the ocean was the collective heritage of mankind, she said that this vital source, however, was in grave and unprecedented danger. ‘Marine pollution, acidification and excessive exploitation of natural resources have done serious harm to the waters that are our lifeblood,’ the Pakistani envoy said.

‘The world needs to come together to make a collective commitment to reverse this.’ The week-long conference, where some 6,000 delegates participated, was sponsored by Sweden and Fiji.

It ended with the adoption by consensus of a 14-point Call for Action where the participating Heads of State and Government and senior representatives ‘affirm our strong commitment to conserve and sustainably use our oceans, seas and marine resources tor sustainable development.’

In her remarks, Ambassador Lodhi said she encouraged to see the level of interest this conference had engendered. ‘By bringing together the political leadership, scientific community, innovators, activists, policymakers and other stakeholders, the Oceans Conference has reinvigorated our collective resolve to achieve the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 14, the goal of the oceans,’ she said, adding that it had also focused on many long-term issues related to the health and well-being of the blue.—APP