Pakistan has important stake in peace, stability in Afghanistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said that Pakistan had an important stake in peace and stability in Afghanistan as Pakistan had suffered the most due to conflict in that country.

In a meeting with US CENTCOM Commander General Joseph L.Votel, who called on him here, the prime minister said Pakistan was committed to its support for the Afghan people, said a PM Office statement.

This has been evident over decades including through the presence of more than five million refugees for over three decades, the prime minister said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, National Security Adviser Lt. Gen.(R) Nasser Khan Janjua and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were present during the meeting.

The prime minister said Pakistan continued to support Afghan government and society in many ways including scholarships to Afghan students and infrastructural

development.

The prime minister expressed concern about the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan which could threaten all its neighbours.

General Votel underscored the importance that the US attached to Pakistan and Pakistan’s importance for achieving the objective of peace and security in Afghanistan.

He greatly appreciated the efforts being undertaken by Pakistan in fighting terrorism.

The prime minister also referred to the unacceptable situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where a very large Indian military presence was used for the oppression of the innocent Kashmiri people, who only sought the realization of their right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Abbasi agreed with General Votel on the importance of working closely to address issues of regional concerns.

He also underscored that the South Asian review undertaken by the US would take into account Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and its commitment to peace and security in Afghanistan.

