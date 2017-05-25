Pakistan important market for BMW Group

Dewan Motors declared best in ME

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dewan Motors Private Limited, the official importer of BMW in Pakistan has been awarded “Excellence in Direct & Special Sales” in the Middle East for the year 2016.

“It is yet another milestone in the illustrious history of Dewan Motors” said Dewan Muhammad Yousuf Farooqui, Chairman, Dewan Motors. “This achievement is a source of pride and further inspiration for us; and we are thankful to Almighty for His countless blessings”, continued Mr. Farooqui.

The honor was bestowed upon Dewan Motors during the visit of senior officials from the International Direct and Special Sales Department, BMW Group AG, Germany. This recognition not only reflects the 2016 excellence, but is based on consistently strong performance in Direct & Special Sales, year on year.

“Pakistan is a very important market for the BMW Group’s International Direct and Special Sales Department; and Dewan Motors has always been an exceptional partner” said Harald Scheffel, Manager Sales, BMW Group International Direct and Special Sales. “We are delighted to present Dewan Motors with the BMW Group award for Excellence in Direct and Special Sales for the best dealer in the Middle East” added Scheffel.