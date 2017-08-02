‘Pakistan, Hungary relations based on mutual trust, bilateral respect’: Ambassador

Zubair Qureshi

Bilateral ties between Pakistan and Hungary are based on mutual respect and an environment of trust and these ties are going to strengthen with the passage of time. Ambassador of Hungary István Szabówas said this while speaking at an interactive session on “Pakistan-Hungary Relations: Historical Perspective and Current Situation” organized by the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS).

The session was a part of interactive series by the CGSS on matters of key importance like environment, energy and international issues. Ambassador István Szabówas shared his country’s history and rich culture along with a further discussion on how to strengthen the bond between the two countries through exploring the economic, educational, social and cultural opportunities

Ambassador István Szabo affirmed that the Pakistan-Hungary relationship has many prospects. Providing a brief history of the relationship between the two countries, he stated that these ties have been laid on a firm, emotional, intellectual and practical foundation of the mutual contacts that have evolved since the independence of Pakistan.

The Ambassador stated the official ties between the two countries since 1965, are based on a growing and enduring relationship that thrives on the basis of trust, confidence and mutual respect. Hungary looks upon Pakistan as an essential power to safeguard peace and security in a highly important, but inherently volatile part of the world.

He further stated that the Hungarian government appreciated and supported the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to strengthen regional peace and security and to suppress terrorist activities which further bolster the issues of illegal, unchecked and non-regularized mass migration.

President of CGSS, Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), (R), extended his special gratitude to the Ambassador István Szabófor accepting the invitation to give a talk on how to strengthen the bond between the two countries by utilizing the CGSS Interactive Series platform.

About 60 people including the senior members of CGSS Advisory Board, business community, experts, economic analysts and students from various universities attended the session.