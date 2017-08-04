Pakistan has huge tourism potential: Ambassador

Muhammad Arshad

Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Lakomov has said that Pakistan has huge tourism potential which requires proper publicity. Moreover, Pakistan also needs to develop ski resort. Talking to Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Ch. Abdul Ghafoor, here, the ambassador said that a number of tourists from Ukraine visited Pakistan for participating in Skiing Tournament at Nalter last year. He said that he was fond of Qasuri Fenugreek (Maithi) and likes Pakistani cuisine very much. The Ambassador said that he has visited a numerous places in Pakistan and found that there is a huge tourism potential which requires proper publicity. He told that he has visited Gilgit-Baltistan, Lahore and Moenjodaro. Ukraine has a number of ski resorts where a large number of adventure tourists participate in annual ski tournaments. Pakistan also needs to develop ski resort. According to PTDC, Ch Abdul Ghafoor claimed that Pakistan- Ukraine would promote adventure and sports tourism jointly. He said combination of snow-capped mountain ranges of Pakistan, deserts, history and culture make Pakistan most unique tourist destination.

