Pakistan to host two int’l tennis events before year end

Islamabad

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will host two back-to-back International Tennis Federation (ITF) Futures (Men’s Professional Circuit events) before the end of ongoing year.

“We will host these events in November-December, this year,” President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah told APP.

He said each event would carry a prize purse of 15000 US dollars. “The ITF has agreed to provide us 5000 dollars for each of the event, while the rest of the amount will be borne by the PTF”, he added.

Salim Saifullah said ITF Manager Training Centres and Events Frank Couraud came Pakistan on a five-day visit to discuss tennis development. He said Frank’s visit would pave the way for high- profile ITF officials to travel to Pakistan.

“I’ll also invite ITF President to witness Davis Cup tie’s final against Thailand in September” he said. He said Pakistan successfully hosted Davis Cup tie against Iran after a gap of 12 years, which he said was a turning point for promotion of tennis in the country.

“The way we conducted Davis Cup tie against Iran has told the world that we are a sports loving nation and know how to respect international stars,” he added.

He said unfortunately Hong Kong decided against playing in Pakistan, otherwise people would have a lot of international activity here.

He said Pakistan was fully prepared to host Thailand for Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final in September. “Hosting of Thailand would further enhance the credentials of Pakistan to hold ITF events.”—APP