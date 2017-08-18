Pakistan to host SAFE conference for first time

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Pakistan will be hosting the annual South Asian Forum of Employers (SAFE) for the first time in Karachi. ‘Employers’ Federation of Pakistan desires to establish a mutually beneficial relationship with the Diplomatic Corps and offers its services in advising and guidance in labor relations, whether legal, audit or compliance’. Majyd Aziz, President EFP offered this to Karachi based diplomats at a meeting. He said that EFP is also a member of Confederation of Asia Pacific Employers (CAPE) and South Asian Forum of Employers (SAFE). He disclosed that for the first time, the annual SAFE Conference will be held in Karachi in February 2018.

He added that International Training Centre of ILO based in Turin has gifted a Euro 30,000 Customer Relation Management (CRM) software system to EFP. The construction of the EFP House will commence shortly.

This is a high priority item on the EFP strategy for 2017-2019. Majyd Aziz presented a detailed briefing on EFP and highlighted the achievements, vision and future strategy. He also informed that EFP is the only Pakistani employer organization that is a member of International Organization of Employers (IOE), and by virtue of this, EFP is a constituent of International Labor Organization (ILO).

Majyd Aziz said that today EFP is recognized as a formidable and strong Pakistani Employer Organization by ILO, IOE, GIZ, DECP, AOTS, SAFE, CAPE and the various Federal and Provincial Ministries and Departments. He said that for the first time, all seven Karachi Industrial Town Associations have become members of EFP and soon, the interior Sindh based Town Associations will join EFP too. He said that many chambers and sectoral associations are also members.

Ms Belinda Chanda, Acting Country Director, ILO Islamabad in her speech highlighted the ILO-EFP relationship and complimented EFP for its pro-active and high profile activities. She stated that ILO is very satisfied with the cooperation and support of EFP and said that ILO will continue to facilitate EFP in the future.

Ismail Suttar, President Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Director EFP stressed the need for supporting and encouraging the SME sector. Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Secretary General EFP said that the EFP Secretariat is always at the service of members and encouraged the diplomats to utilize the services of EFP including orientation program for the staff of Consulates etc.