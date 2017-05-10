Pakistan to host 4-day annual ‘Vesakh Mela’

Islamabad

Pakistan will host four-day annual ‘Vesakh Mela’ for the Buddhists monks from Sri Lanka and Bhutan, starting from May 21 to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

A meeting was held at National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division on Tuesday to review the arrangements in this regard. The meeting was presided over by Joint Secretary, NHLH Division Syed Junaid Ikhlaq while other officials of the division were also present in the meeting.

The officials apprised Junaid Ikhlaq about the arrangements for accommodation and taking the Buddhist monks to the sacred places to perform their religious rituals.

Junaid Ikhlaq urged the officials to ensure best possible arrangements for the Buddhists monks so that they could mark their holy festival in befitting manner.

Buddhists monks as well as a number of visitors from Sri Lanka and Bhutan would attend ‘Vesakh Mela’ to pay homage to Lord Buddha on this holy occasion.

Like previous year, the division is making adequate arrangements to provide all possible facilities to the Buddhists monks from Sri Lanka and Bhutan and visitors who will attend ‘Vesakh Mela’ in Pakistan.—APP