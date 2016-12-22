Pakistan hopes to develop strong trade ties with UK

Bradford

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Syed Ibne Abbas had a luncheon meeting with a group of British business leaders, City Council representatives, government officials and academics in Bradford. The purpose of the meeting was to develop business and economic ties with the British businesses and reach out to public sector organizations of the UK, a message received here from London on Wednesday said.

In his remarks, the high commissioner gave an overview of the trade and business friendly regime of Pakistan and informed the attendees about the economic turnaround in the country as a result of the economic reform agenda of the government. The high commissioner said: “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), envisages an investment of $54 billion in infrastructure development and energy sector of Pakistan.

Out of this portfolio, $35 billion would be spent on power generation which would directly increase our economic growth up to 2%, that currently stands at 4.8%. The British companies and firms have enormous opportunities for investment and consultancy in Pakistan with the advent of CPEC project.”

The high commissioner said Pakistan hopes to develop even stronger business and trade ties with the UK in the wake of Brexit when Britain would be seeking new markets outside the EU. Given the trade and investment potential and ease of doing business in Pakistan, our country would be a natural destination of foreign investment, he added.—APP