Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa celebrates Independence Day

Islamabad

The national flag at the High Commission for Pakistan at Ottawa was hoisted on Monday to mark 70th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence. High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan hoisted the flag while National anthem was also played on the occasion, said a press release received here. Addressing the Independence Day ceremony the High Commissioner said Pakistan is progressing in all areas of life and we should be proud of our resilient nation. He said that there are areas which need improvement but slowly and steadily we are making progress. He said that our founding fathers built the country from scratch at the time of independence, we lacked formal institutional capacity, and we had no real capital.

Yet in last 70 years we have progressed and developed to a stage that today we are a nuclear capable missile power, he added. We have consolidated our heavy mechanical industry and now building state of the art submarines and fighter jets. Our industry has not only fulfilled the domestic requirements but we are also exporting our products to other countries, he underlined. He urged the community members to work together for building true image of Pakistan which is reflective of our national strides.

To commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Canadian Parliament, the Canadian Armed Forces presented ceremonial guard. The High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan and the High Commission Officials witnessed the Canadian military drill from the VIP section. A huge number of Canadians and community members were also present on the occasion. It may be mentioned that the Commanding Officer of Ceremonial Guard on behalf of all soldiers extended invitation to the High Commissioner to view the change of guard ceremony on 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence.—Agencies