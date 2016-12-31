Pakistan HC to participate in London New Year’s Day parade

Islamabad

Pakistan High Commission in UK is all set to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade (LNYDP), today. In this regard, all the preparations and rehearsals with the volunteers and performers have been completed. This is first time ever that the High Commission is participating in the LNYDP, a message received here from London on Friday said.

On this occasion, Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner has invited the community to fully participate and cheer the performance of Pakistani segment of the Parade.—APP