Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism, says Gen Bajwa

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan Armed Forces are fully trained and ready to respond to any full-spectrum threat.

Speaking to the participants of Pak-Jordan joint exercise “Fajr-ul-Sharq 1” at Bahadur Ranges near Attock Thursday, he said our achievements in counter-terrorism operations are being taken as successful case studies.

Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism and is now in consolidation phase.

The Army Chief congratulated the participants on successful conduct of the exercise and appreciated high standards of professional competence displayed by the troops.

“Such engagements are source of mutual sharing, learning and bene-fit”

The Army Chief said that the conduct of such joint exercises helps improving professional expertise in conducting counter terrorism operations.

He said such engage-ments are a source of mutual sharing, learning and benefit.

General Bajwa thanked the Jordanian Army and the contingent for their participation in this first Special Forces collaboration and expressed his desire to continue this engagement.

It was a two-week long joint counter-terrorism training event to share experiences of the two armies.

On arrival at the training area, the COAS was received by Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Pe-shawar Corps and Lt-Gen Hidayat ur Rehman, IGT&E. GOC Special Services Group was also present on the occasion.