Pakistan has great energy resources, says Chairman PHA

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan has great energy resources and with strategic planning and implementation of Building Codes and constructing Energy Efficient buildings, we can save substantial energy, said Malik Abrar Ahmad, Chairman of Parks & Horticulture Agency.

He expressed these views while speaking at the seminar on Building Codes “Building the Future Together”, organized by the “Punjab Energy Efficiency & Conservation Agency (PEECA)” in Rawalpindi.

The MNA appreciated the efforts of PEECA and further stated that by smartly constructing our buildings, we can save substantial costs and resources which will lead in enhancing a nature friendly environment and by conserving existing resources of mines mainly coal & natural gas.

The seminar presented comprehensive overview on developing building codes and highlighted the importance of building codes to builders, small/mid scale constructors, architects, housing scheme developers and ABAD members and to develop understanding between the stakeholders in following the building codes to avoid disasters.

Meanwhile, Abdur Rahman, Program Manager PEECA, in his opening remarks welcomed the distinguished guests and described the vision of PEECA to create awareness among the masses for promotion of energy efficiency and conservation measures in Punjab, by conducting regular Awareness Programs under the umbrella of Punjab Energy Department, Government of Punjab.

“Building the Future Together”, turned out to be a high profile gathering of country’s prominent speakers from various recognized forums of the related industry and private and government organizations, presented their papers and discussed the topics on BECP Energy Provisions-2011, PEECA’s work on ECBC, Pakistan Green Building Guidelines, and an interactive round rable session on Pakistan’s Energy Scenario and need for Energy Conservation.