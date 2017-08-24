Pakistan has given maximum sacrifices in war against terrorism: Shahbaz

French diplomat meets Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Ambassador of France to Pakistan Mrs. Martine Dorance held a farewell meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest came under discussion including promotion of bilateral relations and enhancement of cooperation in different sectors. The Chief Minister paid tributes to the French Ambassador for rendering invaluable services for the promotion of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and France and said that her services for the enhancement of Pak-France relations are praiseworthy. You have worked really hard for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and my good wishes will be with you in future as well, he added.

He said that Pakistan and France enjoy cordial relations; however, there is a need to further promote these relations in economic, trade and other sectors on permanent basis. He said that Punjab has every conducive atmosphere for investment and French investors can tremendously benefit from the marvelous opportunities of investment available in the Punjab. The Punjab government shall provide every facility to the investors, he added. He said that the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N has set a new example of saving billions of rupees by ensuring transparency in development projects. It has written new chapters of transparency, high quality and speed in development schemes; due to it, the world is openly recognizing transparency in Pakistan today.

Chief Minister said that Pakistan is fast reaching towards its destination and due to the consensus decisions of civil and military leadership; Pakistan has achieved tremendous successes in war against terrorism. He made it clear that there is no room for any terrorism or fanaticism in Pakistan and added that terrorists are an open enemy of humanity. Meanwhile, terrorism has become an international issue. He said that Pakistani nation is fully committed to completely eradicate terrorism from its soil and pointed out that Pakistan has given maximum sacrifices in war against terrorism.

Pakistan has sacrificed thousands of its brave men in war against terrorism including officers and jawans of armed forces and police, ordinary citizens and people from different walks of life. He said that Pakistan has written a new history of bravery and valor through her immortal sacrifices for the elimination of the menace of terrorism. The unprecedented successes in war against terrorism have been made possible due to these sacrifices and Pakistan is more peaceful and secure than before.

The French Ambassador congratulated Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over completion of energy projects in record period of time and said that the speed with which energy projects are being completed in Pakistan is an example of its own. She also appreciated the efforts made by the incumbent government to overcome the energy crisis. She appreciated the wonderful steps made by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for selfless service of the people and said that due to the far-reaching reforms made in infrastructure, education, health and other social sectors, the quality of life of the people has been improved. Meanwhile, development projects are being completed speedily in Punjab. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Punjab government has made unprecedented development to achieve the targets of economic development.