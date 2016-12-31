Pakistan girls clinch silver medal at Asian throwball event

Kuala Lumpur

Pakistan’s girls throwball team went down fighting against India 2-0 in the final to bag silver medal at the Asian Junior Throwball Championship which concluded here at the Bidara Court Selanyang on Thursday.

The green-shirts, displaying a fantastic game, kept the Indian opponents on their feet in the thrilling final which was played in front of a good crowd. They gave tough time to India but lost the first set 26-24.

The second set too was a fine contest and Pakistan’s girls came close to pulling off a victory but Indian team made a fine comeback to win in the end 25-23 and clinched gold medal.

Hosts Malaysia finished with bronze.

In the boys competition, Sri Lanka beat India 2-0 in an exciting final to win the gold medal.

The Sri Lankan girls were in fine form and showed very fine all round throwball techniques to win the first set 25-22.

The second set was also a well fought one but Sri Lanka clinched it in the end 25-20 to lift the boys’ title.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan’s boys team beat Indonesia 2-0 in a thrilling match while the girls team got the better of host Malaysia by 2-0.

Sri Lanka beat host Malaysia to give the fans a lot to cheer about.—Agencies