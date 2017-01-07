Pakistan gets Vice Presidentship at ICID

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Nominee Waseem Nazir was elected as Vice President for 3-year term at International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID).

Pakistan got Vice Presidentship at ICID meeting held at Thailand in November, 2016, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Pakistan National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (PANCID) has congratulated Waseem Nazir for his election win in their meeting, recently held here.

Participants of the meeting also discussed in the consultative session to revitalize activities of PANCID for meeting the future challenges in his field of Irrigation Drainage and Flood Management.

The ICID, through its network of professionals, spreading across more than a hundred countries, has facilitated the sharing of experiences and transfer of water management technology for over half-a-century the world over.

ICID supports capacity development, stimulates research and innovation and strives to promote policies and programmes to enhance sustainable development of irrigated agriculture through a comprehensive water management framework.—APP