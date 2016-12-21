‘Pakistan Gate’ at Taftan inaugurated: ISPR

Islamabad

The ‘Pakistan Gate’ at Taftan, near the Pakistan-Iran border was inaugurated Wednesday, marking the completion of the first phase which had commenced on July 16.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Aamir Riaz inaugurated the facility which comprises two gates and is visible from a distance of two kilometres on both sides of the border.

The facility is equipped with CCTV cameras and has offices of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Pakistan Customs and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Security is multi-tiered and is provided by Levies and the Frontier Corps.

The second phase of the project will commence shortly, the ISPR statement added, which will also include a rest area for pilgrims as well as other travellers going to Iran and coming back.

A yard of the National Logistics Cell will also be built to “manage commercial activities”, it said.

Earlier this year, Torkham Gate, called Bab-i-Pakistan, at the Pak-Afghan border was also inaugurated.

Work on the construction of the gate and allied facilities began in 2014, but Afghan reservations over border regulation kept causing delays.