Pakistan for world order on equity basis: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Friday said that Pakistan was committed to securing a world order based on freedom, justice and equity.

Addressing a joint graduating ceremony of 36th Specialized Diplomatic Course (FSP officers) and 24th Junior Diplomatic Course (Foreign Diplomats) here, he expressed Pakistan’s commitment towards ending poverty and promoting socio-economic development around the world.

He said that Pakistan was strategically located at the cross-roads of important regions of South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia, which wanted friendship and cooperation with the international community.

Highlighting the challenges confronted by Pakistan, Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan – a strong and vibrant nation of around 200 million people and endowed with human and natural resources, was facing terrorism and militancy.

He said the government had initiated a series of measures to eliminate the twin menace through National Action Plan and operation Zarb-e-Azb in which it had achieved remarkable successes.

The adviser also highlighted the role of Foreign Service Academy in producing professionals. Major responsibility of a diplomat and the diplomatic service is a calling that commanded deep commitment, unflinching loyalty and an earnest pursuit of excellence.

“Twenty-first century diplomacy necessitated creativity, connectivity and communication. The diplomats of both the courses are expected to

uphold the legacy and deliver results,” he maintained.

Congratulating the passing out officers, Sartaj Aziz said end of an journey was always beginning of the other. “Merit and hardwork is always acknowledged and appreciated.”

He said that 10 probationary officers of the Foreign Service would proceed to Netherlands for a six-week training programme, which is aimed at their skill development.

FSA, the adviser said, had so far imparted training to around 1,200 foreign diplomats who were also considered ambassadors of Pakistan in different countries across the globe.

In his welcome address, FSA Director General Iftekhar Aziz spoke about the training philosophy, methodology and innovations employed by the academy.

He highlighted the activities taken place during the two courses and appreciated the zeal and interest of the participants.He said FSA was the only civil institution that imparted training to around 1,250 diplomats so far and developed their professional skills on local, regional and international issues.

Later, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz distributed certificates among the participants of the nine-month 36th Specialized Diplomatic

Course, in which 22 foreign service probationary officers graduated, and a group of 37 diplomats from 35 friendly countries, who completed their six- week long Junior Diplomatic Course that started on November 21, 2016.

He also awarded gold, silver and bronze medals to top three position holders of the 35th Specialized Diplomatic Course- Amna Chaudhry, Zulfiqar Ali Malik and Syeda Fatimee respectively.

DG Iftekhar Aziz presented a FSA shield to Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

Later, the course participants had a photo session with Adviser to the PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. — APP