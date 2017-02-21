Pakistan for non-Muslims in the light of Quaid’s vision

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani

Just after the one year of independence, the sad demise of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, started the unending debate regarding the ideological identity of the newly established country. Interestingly, both sides used to quote his speeches in support of their point of views. One segment of the society was of the view that Quaid-i-Azam wanted to see Pakistan as Islamic country while the other claimed that the Founder of Pakistan had declared religion a personal matter very clearly, and thus, he wanted to adopt secular democracy.

The basic motive of creation of Pakistan on the basis of golden values of tolerance, equality and peace, was, no doubt, to form an independent state where Muslims in majority could be able to run the country affairs. Without going into the debate of secular state or Islamic system, I would like to state that Quaid-i-Azam had a very clear and positive approach towards the non-Muslim citizens of newly born state. Quaid-i-Azam and his companions of Pakistan Movement wanted to give equal rights and opportunities to all the communities living in Muslim majority population so that everyone could work hard to engrave Pakistan’s name as a great nation on the world map.

On the historic occasion of transferring powers in 1947, while representing United Kingdom Government, when the last viceroy Lord Mount Batten hoped that Pakistan will treat its non-Muslims in the same way of kindness as it was during the tolerant era of Akbar the great, Quaid-i-Azam said that tolerance and good will practices of Akbar towards non-Muslims were not something new, as thirteen centuries ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to behave non-Muslims with justice and kindness.

To keep his words and to run the affairs of state smoothly on merit basis, Quaid-i-Azam appointed Sir Zafar Ullah Khan as Foreign Minister and Jogandar Nath Mandal a Hindu was given portfolio of Law Ministry and thus it was made clear that Government of Pakistan considers all citizens equal, neither there is any majority nor there is existence of any minority. In my personal opinion, we should also refrain from using the word ‘minority’ for non-Muslims living in Pakistan because it reflects a narrow mind set of the society.

After being elected as first Governor General of Pakistan on 11 August 1947, Quaid-i-Azam while addressing Constituent Assembly defined state policy, he saying in clear words that “You may belong to any religion or caste or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the State.” He declared that being Pakistani citizens “all are equal and one nation.”

Before concluding his speech, Quaid-i-Azam also tried to convince the non-Muslim not to migrate from Pakistan. “You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the State,” he stated.

On the other hand, those elements who visualized Pakistan as an Islamic country refer to Quaid-i-Azam’s speech in April 1948 at Peshawar Islamia College, in which he said that the demand for Pakistan was not just to get a piece of land but a place where the people could spend their lives according to Islamic principles.

Here, I would like to remind the readers that the first Islamic Government in the world history was established by Prophet (PBUH) where He signed peace treaties with non-Muslim citizens. World’s scholars and political scientists consider Charter of Madina the first written constitution between the Muslim state and non-Muslims. According to Charter of Madina, the non-Muslims were given the same political and cultural rights as Muslims. ‘They will have autonomy and freedom of religion.

At the creation of Pakistan, nearly one-fourth population (around 23%) was non-Muslims, which according to Government official record has now been reduced to 3%. Independent survey reports carried by Pakistan Hindu Council and other non-governmental organizations disclose that non-Muslims form 5-6% of current population. According to recent report of Election Commission, Hindus are dominating the non-Muslims vote bank by 50%. The purpose to show less population of non-Muslims in official statistics is likely to provide lesser opportunities in their fixed quota; therefore immediate census without any delay is need of time.

I believe that deviation from Quaid-i-Azam’s vision had started at the very beginning of Pakistan. According to Liaqat-Nehru Pact, the head of Evacuee Property Trust Board must be a non-Muslim which could not be implemented till today.

The zero tolerance towards non-Muslims in Pakistan accelerated right after the death of Quaid-i-Azam when the Constituent Assembly under the influence of those extremist elements, which opposed the Pakistan Movement before partition, approved the Objectives Resolution in March 1949. On that occasion, Kumar Datta, a Hindu politician from East Pakistan opposed the move by saying that ‘if this resolution came in life of Jinnah it would not have come in its present form.

Let us not do anything which would lead our generation to blind destiny.’ There is no second opinion that this resolution created a division as the Muslim members except for Mian Iftikharuddin voted in favour of it and the non-Muslims opposed it. Concerns shown by the non-Muslim politicians were proved right as the Resolution has not been implemented so far in the true spirit, and the doubts in the minds of the non-Muslims still exist.

Pakistani Hindus suffered due to Indo-Pak War in 1965 and the factors involved in the separation of East Pakistan included social injustice and non-acceptance of election results but the local Hindu population was blamed for this tragic incident after which doubts were raised on the patriotism and loyalty of Pakistani Hindus. We must understand that Pakistani Hindus consider Pakistani soil as motherland with which dedication and patriotism is part of faith.

The contribution of only noble prizewinner scientist of Pakistan was badly neglected on the fact that he is a non-Muslim. During the era of General Zia-ul Haq, the restriction to fundamental rights of non-Muslims reached peak and as a result of which non-Muslim communities became vulnerable to uncertainty and insecurity.

The attempt to keep non-Muslims out of national mainstream through legal tactics is getting intense day by day. After the demolition of Babri Masjid in India, holy places of non-Muslims were damaged in Pakistan one after the other. According to Pakistan Hindu Council, abduction of young Hindu girls, forced religious conversion, forced marriage, illegal occupation of temples, and unavailability of holy places are damaging the Pakistani society day by day.

In my view, Pakistan came into existence as a result of democratic struggle and the solution of all the challenges being faced by Pakistan also lies in the democracy. During the era of Pervez Musharaf, efforts were made to present soft image of Pakistan at international level by introducing reserved seats for non-Muslims and women.

But I don’t consider it a long-term solution because the non-Muslims representatives in Parliament are not elected by people vote but selected by the winning political party. I think that just like in Azad Kashmir, non-Muslims should given the dual vote right to select their representatives for at least 15 constituencies so that the real issues faced by non-Muslims could be identified. With this step, not only the democracy will flourish but the elected genuine representatives will also be answerable to their community.

Despite the constitutional restriction for holding the offices of Prime Minister and President, the active involvement of non-Muslims in the state affairs could also give positive message to the non-Muslims living across the country.—Writer is Member National Assembly and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council