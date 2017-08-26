Pakistan FMCG Importers Association appreciates PFA

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association appreciating the steps taken by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to ensure provision of quality food to the masses has urged it to take action against those also who are selling expired food items after printing the expiry date afresh.

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association Chairman Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice Chairman Nafees ur Rehman Bari and Secretary General Ali Mattoo appreciated the Punjab Food Authority decision of banning the carbonated drinks sale in schools, checking quality of oil mills and also to crackdown those who were selling coloured snacks by using substandard or non-food grade colours.

The Association leaders said those selling substandard or unhygienic items were playing with the lives of innocent people and do not deserve any leniency.

Association’s leaders reiterated their demand that the food authority should also make a crackdown on those who were selling food items after expiry by printing a new expiry date on these.