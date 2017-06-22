Pakistan to face off against Argentina today

Hockey World League 2017

Karachi

Pakistan hockey team, which has been favoured by luck, will face off against Argentina in the quarterfinals of Hockey World League League semi-final tournament today (Thursday).

Pakistan hockey team, which conceded three consecutive defeats against Netherlands, India and Canada, qualified for the quarterfinals after Canada and Scotland drew 1-1 on Tuesday. Scotland had to win the match in order to qualify for the quarter finals of the tournament.

On Monday, Pakistan tasted its first victory of the tournament after defeating Scotland 3-1 in their last pool match.

On the other hand, Argentina has had a dream run and has been undefeated in the competition so far. It defeated Korea 2-1, Malaysia 5-2, China 10-0 and it drew with England 3-3. In other quarter finals fixtures, India will face off against Malaysia, Netherlands against China and England against Canada.

The World League Semifinal Round is also a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

However, if Pakistan fails to qualify for the world cup it will have to win the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, which will be held in India later this year.—APP