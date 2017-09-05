Pakistan exploring new markets for export of meat, dairy products

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Government is exploring new markets for export of meat and dairy products with focus on Global Halal Food Trade. According to state-run radio, many Muslim countries are dependent on imported meat and Pakistan can significantly increase its exports by focusing on modern and hygienic slaughter houses that can meet international standards for frozen or chilled red meat.

They said efforts are being made for market access in Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong and Indonesia besides Middle-East countries for meat and meat products.

The sources said the United Arab Emirates has lifted ban on import of poultry and poultry products from Pakistan.