Pakistan entrepreneurs support vision 2025 target $150b in exports

Staff Reporter

Karachi

With Pakistani entrepreneurs and startups playing a key role in fostering USD 150 billion in exports by 2025, one of the world’s leading entrepreneurship platforms has selected 20 innovators from Pakistan and the Middle East to drive global best practices in this region.

At the first-ever ChangemakerXchange Summitfor entrepreneurs from across the Middle East, sponsored by social entrepreneurship platform Ashoka and digital transformation enabler SAP, 20 entrepreneurs were selected to receive access to fundraising, resources, and mentorship at a regional and global level. At the event, 18 regional entrepreneurs attended, while two additional Syrian entrepreneurs were also selected as Changemakers but could not attend.

As part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Pakistani government supports entrepreneurs and startups to achieve the Pakistan Vision 2025 goal of USD 150 billion in exports by 2025.

“In line with the Pakistan Vision 2025, Ashoka and SAP are supporting Pakistani entrepreneurs who want to make a positive difference in society. By exchanging global best practices in knowledge and innovation, Pakistani entrepreneurs can expand their projects to reach a wider audience,” said Gergi Abboud, Managing Director for SAP Gulf, North Africa, Levant, and Pakistan.

For people with disabilities in Pakistan, Tanzila Khan’s Creative Alley promotes talent and capacity building through arts and culture activities and social events.