Pakistan enjoys most conspicuous strategic locations in South Asia

Staff Reporter

Provincial School Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistan enjoys most conspicuous strategic locations in the South Asia which makes it the most important country in the region. Adding that seaports, neighbouring sea and mountains have tremendous economic and military potential, he said that Pak China Economic Corridor has enhanced naval importance of the country. In this back ground, there is a need to develop best human resource through Pakistan Marine Academy and other institutions so that Pakistan could reap these benefits and act as leader of Islamic Ummah.

He said that while addressing Maritime Awareness Seminar at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Saturday which was jointly organized by Punjab government and Pakistan Marine Academy. In his keynote address he said that Gwadar is a naval gateway of Pakistan and it heralds a prosperous Pakistan. The CPEC project will benefit not only Pakistan but Central Asia and other countries can also benefit from it. He observed that the international role of Pakistan would be enhanced in the coming days and due to the CPEC project Pakistan would be in a winning position in the region. The Minister said that CPEC has given new importance to Pakistan as our sea side carries tremendous economic benefits which can benefit Pakistan in a number of ways. He said that there is a need to develop job opportunities by developing merchant navy so that the educated youth could get employment opportunities in this sector. The Minister commended the role of Pakistan marine academy and said that it’s the only institution that’s developing sea fathers. He purposed that Punjab and other provinces should introduce the study of oceanography as a subject so that ocean related benefits in the wake of CPEC could be fully exploited.

While addressing the function Commodore Akabr Naqi said that merchant navy is backbone of Pakistan economy as 90 percent energy and trade related activities carried through sea routes.