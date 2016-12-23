Pakistan Energy Forum Conference today

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The 9th Pakistan Energy Forum 2017 organized annually by SHAMROCK Conferences International will be held on 23rd February, 2017 from 9.30 a.m. at the Marriot Hotel in Islamabad. This insightful forum attracts enthusiastic participation and support from all the leading enterprises, regulators and stakeholders of the energy industry in Pakistan. Several prestigious companies and institutions have already expressed their intention to support and participate in this year’s forum. The theme of this upcoming conference will be: “Approaching new frontiers in Energy-sufficiency” which will help the experts determine how strategic decisions in this sector will pave the way to meet energy demand and drive economic prosperity in the future. Prolific speakers will dilate and present updated information on hydrocarbon, hydel & thermal, renewable energy and the related investments activities in the country. This annual conclave of key stakeholders is expected to attract several investor groups from countries desiring to assist Pakistan with its pressing energy needs. Many global investors are seeking benefits from the trans-national infrastructural project – China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).