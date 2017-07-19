Pakistan, Egypt enjoy strong relationship

Egypt Ambassador Sherif Mohamed Kamaleldin Shaheen talks to Pakistan Observer

Interview

Zubair Qureshi

Q: Pakistan and Egypt enjoy exemplary bilateral relations in education, health and trade and Egypt is one of the great host nations for the Pakistani workforce. Which cementing factor in your opinion is binding the two coun-tries together in friendly relations?A: The two countries have enjoyed a strong and supportive relationship since Pakistan’s independence in 1947, as Egypt was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Pakistan in 1948. Therefore, historically our relation with Pakistan was based on our support for its’ independence as a strong Muslim nation, and this was further strengthen as Pakistan’s role in the Arab-Israeli conflict was highlighted through its support to the Arab cause.Q: What is the commonly shared vision of the leadership of the two countries?A: We take pride that the two countries are considered to be two of the most powerful armies in the Muslim Umma, and we both opt to improve the wellbeing of Muslims around the world, and cooperate to enhance the interests and shed light on important issues of concern to the developing nations.Q: Which particular areas of bilateral relations are the hallmarks of the two countries’ strong cooperation?A: We have strived to strengthen various aspects of our bilateral relations, and in this regard the military and security cooperation is deemed one of the most successful aspects of bilateral relations. Both countries have witnessed exchange of high level visits in these fields, and there is constant developments to further enhance such cooperation.Q: Which areas of bilateral cooperation in your opinion can be further improved?A: The economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is not at its optimal level, and there is a lot of potential that has unfortunately not been explored, and both sides are encouraged to put forward initiatives to enhance trade cooperation. There were several visits concluded to Egypt this year by a couple of senior members of several chambers of commerce in Pakistan, to jump start this process, and we expect further discussions as the joint commission between the two countries is convened by this year.Q: What is the current trade volume between Pakistan and Egypt?A: The bilateral trade volume has reached USD$ 280 million.Q: What does Egypt import from Pakistan and what does Pakistan import from Egypt? How can the trade imbalance be addressed?A: Egypt attaches great importance to importing the following products from Pakistan: rice, sports equipment, surgical instruments, fabrics, grains, tires, mechanical spare parts,matches, office supplies, leather and fertilizers. Whereas Pakistan imports petrochemicals, fruits, vegetables, electronics, linen, fabrics, construction material, pharmaceuticals, and office supplies.Q: On international front Pakistan is active supporter of Arab countries’ unity, solidarity and stability, how does the Arab nations particularly Egypt can help Pakistan out in resolving seven-decade old Kashmir dispute with India?A: Egypt has always supported the Kashmiri people’s struggle for their freedom, and this is reflected in our sup-port to all resolutions adopted by the United Nations in this regard and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The Kashmiri struggle needs to be promoted in the international arena and the plight of the Kashmiris’ has to be objectified to the international public opinion in order to push with the implementation of the UN resolutions.Q: How can the organizations like OIC and Arab League be made true representative of over 1 billion Muslim population of the world?A: These organizations are governmental mechanisms and therefore it up to the political will of the leaders of the member countries to promote the issues of concern to the Muslim Umma, especially that we should all be unified towards the betterment of our peoples and their interests.Q: With regard to situation in Syria and Yemen, what role does Egypt play to restore peace in the region and what is its stance on the situation?A: Egypt has always called for peaceful resolution of all disputes, and rejects any foreign intervention in order to preserve the sovereignty and unity of all countries. Egypt has sought to mediate between disputing parties through regional and international mechanisms, and was host to some of the peace talks with regards to the Syrian issue. Q: Recently, another crisis has raised its head in the Gulf vis-à-vis Qatar and the rest of the Arab countries, what is the Egyptian government’s stand on this crisis and why the ME countries have cornered Qatar?A: Qatar has unfortunately harboured extremely hostile policies towards Egypt for the last 20 years, and has inter-fered in our domestic affairs to the extent of funding and supporting dissent which threatens Egypt’s stability and security. Egypt has strived to resolve such issues amicably, but Qatar refuses to refrain from such aggression which will not be tolerated anymore.Q: How the crisis can be resolved amicably?A: Through on going mediation of the state of Kuwait.Q: Is there any remote possibility of Egypt closing down border with Qatar?A: We don’t have any common borders with Qatar, but we have closed our air space and denied access to our sea ports as part of our sovereign rights.Q: What is the Egyptian government’s role in restoring peace and stability in neighbouring Iraq? How can the world be saved from the menace of Daesh?A: We have always been supportive of restoring peace and stability in Iraq, and the Egyptian Government has given military assistance to the Iraqi forces in terms of training their forces in order to enhance their combat capa-bilities. And as for the DAESH phenomena, it requires coordination and cooperation of international and regional powers, as it can’t be faced unilaterally, it’s a war that needs all countries to unite. There has to be an international unified front against the DAESH ideology.Q: How many Egyptian students are enrolled in Pakistani institutions and what does Egypt plan to promote education diplomacy between the two countries?A: Egypt already offers around 30 scholarships to Pakistani students to study at AL-Azhar University, also some scholarship programs are offered to officials in the field of Agriculture, where they attend a 3 month course in the Egyptian International Center for Agriculture. The Embassy will most certainly try to increase the number of scholarships according to the needs of the Pakistani government.