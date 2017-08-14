Pakistan Development Summit, Expo on Aug 17

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms is organizing the Pakistan’s Development Summit and Expo on August 17 to celebrate Pakistan’s development journey it has embarked upon over the last 70 years and the future plans in the light of Pakistan Vision 2025.

The conference will deliberate upon the policies responsible for growth in agricultural, industrial and services sector. The conference also aims to look at the reforms of the current government of Pakistan to overcome the shortcomings of the previous policy frameworks, particularly, the socio-economic initiatives undertaken the Pakistan Vision 2025 to whom the recent economic resurgence can be attributed, sources in the ministry said.

The objectives of the conference would be achieved by engaging different stakeholder from academia, media, government and leading industry players.

The stakeholder engagement is proposed to initiate a development discourse which stems from a positive outlook on the achievements of the past and nourishes from the efficient and effective policy framework of the present.

The resulting “Development Discourse” can rope in the development journey of Pakistan making it inclusive and sustainable.

Such a discourse is also much needed to dispel the negativity and atmosphere of despair which are a threat to the much needed stability required for continuation of policies.

The proposed conference is structured in a way that it also serves as a platform to initiate a dialogue where ideas, thoughts and questions are expressed and tackled in an open environment to ensure a sustainable and inclusive development process in the country.

Moreover, the 70 years of Pakistan Development Expo will present a visual journey of decade-wise development timeline of key projects. Starting from 1947, the major development projects of each decade will be presented.