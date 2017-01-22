AS the present Government has embarked upon a multi-pronged developmental programme, there were genuine concerns about resource availability for the plan without affecting other aspects of governance. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who has successfully steered the economy out of woods, has come out with a highly promising proposition to address this concern.

Addressing a ceremony held in Karachi on Friday to mark the signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement of 40% strategic equity stake of PSX, with a Chinese consortium and local financial institutions, he announced institution of ‘Pakistan Development Fund’ aimed at financing multi-billion dollar infrastructure development programme in the country. Indicating that he has done proper homework, he revealed that International Finance Corporation and others have willed to participate in the Fund and that Government would soon come to PSX to mobilize funds. There can be no two opinions that PM Nawaz has launched an unprecedented programme for infrastructure development, the completion of which would accelerate pace of socio-economic progress of parts of the country. Thanks to the generous cooperation of China, this programme is proceeding ahead satisfactorily under the aegis of CPEC but there are numerous projects outside the ambit of the Corridor and therefore, the country has to mobilize its own resources for the purpose. These include water reservoirs, flyovers and rail/ road projects involving billions of rupees. Though revenue collection has increased significantly during the last three years but still the country is unable to generate even enough to pay back its debt and meet essential expenditure. Apart from developmental activities, the Government has to ensure release of salaries and allowances; maintenance of law and order; health and educational facilities. Institution of the Fund is, therefore, a step in the right direction that would help mitigate financial woes of the Government.

