Pakistan desires diplomatic solution to Gulf crisis: PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday expressing concern over the recent crisis in Middle East said the people and government of Pakistan wish to see a diplomatic solution of the problem between brotherly Islamic countries. He was talking to Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani who called on him here at the PM House, a statement from the PM House said. The prime minister noted the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the State of Qatar and stressed that Pakistan maintains close, friendly and cooperative relations with all member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). During the meeting Sheikh Mohammed briefed the prime minister on Qatar’s response to the demands of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt and on the current status of the mediation efforts of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. The prime minister appreciated the sagacity and wisdom of the Emir of Kuwait and that Pakistan supports his sincere efforts in finding a solution to the current crises in the Gulf region. The foreign minister of Qatar expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for the warm reception and reiterated Qatar’s desire to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.—APP

