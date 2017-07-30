I am feeling pleasure and waiting for Pakistan Day ie 14 August. This day is for all Pakistanis weather they are in the country or outside country. They should celebrate it. On the other hand I am very much excited that I am Pakistani and I am too much happy that I can celebrate this day. I also request my friends to take part in the Pakistan Day celebrations enthusiastically.
HANIF BALOCH
Turbat
Pakistan Day
I am feeling pleasure and waiting for Pakistan Day ie 14 August. This day is for all Pakistanis weather they are in the country or outside country. They should celebrate it. On the other hand I am very much excited that I am Pakistani and I am too much happy that I can celebrate this day. I also request my friends to take part in the Pakistan Day celebrations enthusiastically.