Pakistan cricket team security boosted after Manchester attack

Birmingham

Security for the Pakistan cricket team, which is currently in England for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017, has been tightened following the deadly terrorist attack in Manchester.

The decision to boost the team’s security was made after a terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester claimed 22 lives and injured nearly 60 people on Monday.

“It is very tragic what happened in Manchester. Our minds and hearts go out to the families of the victims,” Pakistan team manager Talat Ali said.

Ali also stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board was in talks with the ICC to further step up the team’s security and move the players to the hotel where other teams were staying.

The ICC, in a statement on Tuesday, said it was reviewing the security measures for the Champions Trophy and Women’s World Cup this summer in the aftermath of the tragedy.

ICC to review security for Champions Trophy after Manchester attack

“We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels,” the statement read.

“The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe,” the ICC statement added.

At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena late Monday night.

London, Birmingham and Cardiff are the three venues which will host the ICC Champions Trophy matches in England and Wales from June 1-18.

Pakistan will play their first match of the tournament against archrivals India at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 4.

The team has been holding intensive practice and fitness drills at Edgbaston since arriving in England last week.

Shadab Khan’s fitness

The official also rubbished speculations about Shadab Khan’s fitness, saying that the teenage leg-spinner is fit to take part in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

“Shadab is fully fit and doing bowling, batting and fielding drills during practice” the official said.

The official also explained that fast bowler Muhammad Abbas has been added to the squad so that he gains exposure to conditions in England.

He added, however, that Abbas will be released from the squad on May 26.

The national team is set to play two matches in Birmingham on June 4 and 7 against India and South Africa, respectively.

A third match will be played against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on June 12.—Agencies