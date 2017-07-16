PCB is one of the most important organizations of our country because it is giving benefit to our citizens and country, especially the ones who love cricket. Cricket is one of the most famous games in the world and Pakistan is not less than anyone in this game. I won’t be wrong to utter that Pakistan cricket team is one of the best teams of the world since we won a world cup and other many trophies. Recently the champion’s trophy cup also won by us but what I think the credit goes to Pakistan Cricket Board because they have been working hard that new players must come out. The Board conducted the PSL Pakistan Super League and many other tournaments.

PCB is doing all things good but here I want to draw its attention that please give chance to the players belonging to Balochistan also. There are so many good players like Zaheer Rahmat. Hopefully, authorities would listen!

ZAKIR KARIM

Turbat

