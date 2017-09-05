Pakistan only country of Silk Road initiative where sea, land route meet through Gwadar Port

Islamabad

Senator Mushahid Hussain, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on CPEC has said Pakistan, as the best friend and reliable partner of China, is the only country among 65 countries of the Silk Road initiative where the sea and land route meet through Gwadar Port.

He was keynote speaker at international conference on Silk Road, Belt & Road Initiative, where he addressed on role of Pakistan, as the pivotal player as bridge between Southeast Asia & Central Asia in the regional economic cooperation driven by economy, energy, with new ports & pipelines, roads and railways. He said that Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and now Pakistan is pursuing building of CPEC, the biggest bilateral development project between any two countries in the history of international relations, which is worth over $ 50 billion, spread over 15 years.

He urged closer cooperation between Pakistan and Hong Kong, and said today 22,000 Pakistani students study in China, and more Pakistani students are going to study in Hong Kong, which has 4 universities among the top 50 universities of the world.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said the global balance of economic & political power is shifting from West to East and the 21st Century is the Asian Century.—INP